Draxler opens transfer talks

Arsenal target Julian Draxler has revealed he has already held talks with a number of clubs over a potential move.

The 23-year-old joined Wolfsburg in the summer of 2015 from Schalke but has endured a tough time at the Volkswagen Arena and looks to be on the move in January.



The playmaker was keen to secure a move away during the summer but Wolfsburg refused to allow him to depart, a decision they have lived to regret as Draxler has struggled to perform.



Draxler looks likely to get his wish in January after confirming he has spoken with a number of interested parties over a deal, but it remains to be seen if Arsenal are one of them.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has tracked the player for some time, and is sure to be interested again, if he becomes available. Paris Saint-Germain are also in the hunt, but Draxler is not naming names.



"I am in talks with some clubs but there is no final decision as of yet," he said. "We will definitely make a decision that is in everybody's best interest - and this time we will make it together."

