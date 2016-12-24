Home > Football > England > Premiership > Arsenal 

Gunners eye keeper

Last Updated: Sat, 24 Dec 2016 11:29
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is set to make a move for Sunderland's highly-regarded young goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The 22-year-old has been a shining star for the Black Cats this season despite their struggles and is highly thought of at the Stadium of Light where they will be fighting tooth and nail to keep him.

Wenger knows his chances of landing him are slim but the Gunners boss is set to make a move in the new year and then loan him back to the Black Cats until the end of the season in an effort to get a deal done.

Wenger has previously insisted 34-year-old Petr Cech could play on for several years but some of his displays have come under scrutiny of late and Pickford represents the future.

