Gunners handed Welbeck boost

Arsenal have been boosted by the news Danny Welbeck is back in training but Arsene Wenger will not rush him back into the first team.

The Gunners striker has had a nightmare on the injury front after suffering two serious knee injuries in the space of 18 months, but there now appears to be light at the end of the tunnel.



Welbeck is back training with the rest of the squad for the first time in seven months and although he is delighted, Wenger says he will take a cautious approach with him.



Aaron Ramsey is also back in the fold following hamstring issues and Wenger will also go easy with the Wales international.



"Aaron is efficient offensively, has a high level of activity and is a complete box-to-box player," Wenger revealed. "He gives us options when he plays, but let's not be too premature. He has had some setbacks and I hope this time he will be alright.



"I am even more cautious with Welbeck. He will need some time, and today is his first team training. Of course it's fantastic for him - it's like starting a new career - but we have to be patient."

