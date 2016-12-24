Home > Football > England > Premiership > Arsenal 

Midfielder faces late test

Last Updated: Sat, 24 Dec 2016 09:35
Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey faces a late fitness test for Arsenal's Boxing Day Premier League clash with West Brom at the Emirates Stadium.

The Wales midfielder has only made 10 Gunners appearances in an injury-hit campaign, and is bidding to shake off his latest hamstring problem.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has failed to beat his own hamstring issue in time to face West Brom, while Danny Welbeck is back in training after knee trouble but still some way off a return.

