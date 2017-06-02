Ospina mulling over Arsenal future

David Ospina is yet to decide whether he will remain with Arsenal next season as he seeks assurances over his first-team opportunities.

The Colombia international moved to the Emirates Stadium from Nice in the summer of 2014 and has spent the majority of his time in north London on the bench, acting as back-up to first-choice stopper Petr Cech.



The 28-year-old has made just six Premier League appearances over the last two seasons although he has featured regularly in cup competitions, playing a pivotal role in the Gunners' FA Cup final success against Chelsea last weekend.



Ospina's impressive displays have alerted the attention of a number of club's from across Europe, most notably Turkish giants Fenerbahce, and he admits he may consider leaving Arsenal on loan if he is not guaranteed more first-team opportunities next term.



I havent made my decision yet, Ospina was quoted as saying by Sporx. I am waiting for Arsenal to decide, Im on holiday and it should all be sorted by the the time it is over.



If Arsenal are not going to give me the playing time I want they can loan me to another club.

