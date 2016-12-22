PSG back in for Wenger

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is back on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain, who will make yet another attempt to lure him away.

Wenger admitted before the Champions League clash between the two sides, that he turned down more than one offer from PSG over the last few seasons.



The Frenchman opted to stay with the Gunners on each occasion, but reports claim that PSG will chance their arm once again as current boss Unai Emery is under pressure.



Emery has struggled to make an impact after replacing Laurent Blanc in the summer and the French champions could be ready to wield the axe once again.



If that is the case, then they could come after Wenger, who is due to fall out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to pen a new deal at the Emirates.



Reports have suggested Wenger is still fully committed to the Gunners and could be ready to pen a new two-year deal.





