Wenger motivated by coach competition

Arsene Wenger could be in for a crunch year as be pits his wits against a plethora of great coaches.

The Arsenal manager has a fine record in qualifying for the Champions League, having achieved automatic qualification in each of the past 14 seasons.



The Gunners are currently on course to do so again, but the competition has never been so fierce with so many big-spending rivals who not only splash out on the top playing talent but also appoint leading managers who are under pressure to get quick results.



Despite his remarkable record, Wenger has also come under increasing pressure to win a major trophy and there's mounting speculation that this could be the Frenchman's last as Arsenal boss.



Wenger seems to relish the challenge and has admitted the arrival of other top coaches has made him even more desperate for success.



The Premier League is proving to be an attractive place for the world's best coaches to work and, alongside Wenger, Manchester City have former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola at the helm, while ex-Italy manager Antonio Conte is impressing with leaders Chelsea and Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho reside at Liverpool and Manchester United respectively.



Wenger says competing against other top coaches drives him on and he relishes the challenge of managing in England.



"I know it's competitive and we're surrounded by top-class managers but I want to win," he said.



"I think that the fight will be tighter and more difficult than ever and that we have an opportunity to prove that we can deal with the new competition.



"Of course, it stimulates everybody."



Wenger will be hoping to lead the Gunners to their first Premier League title since 2004 this season and they sit fairly well placed in fourth to mount a charge in the second half of the campaign.



However, more realistically is another automatic qualification spot for next seasons Champions League whilst more immediately, Wenger has this seasons competition on his mind as Arsenal aim to make it to at least the quarter-finals.



The Champions League betting suggests it will be no easy task as standing in his way is another outstanding coach who has a remarkable Champions League record.



The Gunners take on Carlo Ancelottis German champions Bayern Munich in the last 16 in February. The Italian is the only manager to have won the Champions League three times and reached four finals and has achieved legendary status in the game.



The last time the Gunners progressed to the last eight in Europe was in the 2009-10 season and it will be another formidable task for Wenger but one he is determined to come through in what could be a swansong year.

