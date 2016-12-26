Wenger staying level headed

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he understands recent criticism but is not taking negative comments to heart.

Arsenal have slipped nine points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea after successive 2-1 defeats to Everton and Manchester City and there are some fans who believe it is time for a change at the helm.



The French tactician is in his 20th season as Gunners' boss but the supporters are becoming increasingly frustrated with the club's inability to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2004.



Criticism has been coming in floods for Wenger recently but the 67-year-old says it would be foolish if he constantly dwelt over the bad things that are being said.



"I'm not immune to critics," he said. "But immune to excessive reactions, yes.



"I've been long enough in the job to put that into perspective as people who love the club, who are really disappointed on Monday morning and get their frustration out. We have to live with that.



"It doesn't mean they are not ready to change their mind if we win the next game."



Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways on Boxing Day when they welcome West Bromwich Albion to the Emirates.

