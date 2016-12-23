Home > Football > England > Premiership > Bournemouth 

Arter looks for return of tempo

Last Updated: Fri, 23 Dec 2016 08:30
Bournemouth

Bournemouth head to Chelsea on Boxing Day with midfielder Harry Arter looking for them to return to their high-tempo game.

By their own admission the players were below their usual high standard in the home defeat to Southampton and Arter has demanded the Cherries up their performance levels in west London.

"Any game in the Premier League if you get the first goal it should be an important time to sit back and control the game, but we didn't manage to do that," Arter told Bournemouth's official club website after Sunday's loss to Saints.

"Technically on the ball it was our worst performance for a long time, and physically we weren't great either. And those two things together are a recipe for disaster really.

"The biggest disappointment is not being able to get back-to-back league wins yet this season. We're going to have keep looking behind us rather than in front of us."

The trip to Chelsea kicks off the start of the hectic Christmas period for the Cherries, who travel to Swansea on New Year's Eve before hosting Arsenal on January 3.

