Cherries benefiting from stability - Stanislas

Bournemouth are benefiting from the stability of keeping Eddie Howe, according to Junior Stanislas.

The Cherries will enter their third successive season in the Premier League in 2017-18, having shown huge improvements during their second campaign to finish ninth.



Stanislas, who joined Bournemouth on a fee from Burnley in 2014, believes Howe is the main reason behind the club's success.



Howe has a long association with the club, featuring over 250 times as a player, before enjoying two spells in charge as manager.



The 39-year-old left his managerial post in 2011 to spend a year with Burnley but returned in 2012 to eventually guide them to the top-flight and Stanislas feels the stability of Howe at the helm has been a major boost.



Stanislas told reporters: "I think he has stuck to his beliefs. He works hard on improving players and I think he is getting payback for that now.



"He has a massive influence on the players. When you have worked with a coach every day, for as long as I have - and it is the same for the other boys who have come up through the divisions - you have that stability.



"You know exactly what he wants from you and it is down to you to deliver it.



"As players, we are improving under him. We have not made that many changes coming up through the leagues, so everyone has had to improve to cope with the demands of the Premier League."

