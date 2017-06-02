Home > Football > England > Premiership > Bournemouth 

Cherries benefiting from stability - Stanislas

Last Updated: Fri, 02 Jun 2017 09:07
Bournemouth

Bournemouth are benefiting from the stability of keeping Eddie Howe, according to Junior Stanislas.

The Cherries will enter their third successive season in the Premier League in 2017-18, having shown huge improvements during their second campaign to finish ninth.

Stanislas, who joined Bournemouth on a fee from Burnley in 2014, believes Howe is the main reason behind the club's success.

Howe has a long association with the club, featuring over 250 times as a player, before enjoying two spells in charge as manager.

The 39-year-old left his managerial post in 2011 to spend a year with Burnley but returned in 2012 to eventually guide them to the top-flight and Stanislas feels the stability of Howe at the helm has been a major boost.

Stanislas told reporters: "I think he has stuck to his beliefs. He works hard on improving players and I think he is getting payback for that now.

"He has a massive influence on the players. When you have worked with a coach every day, for as long as I have - and it is the same for the other boys who have come up through the divisions - you have that stability.

"You know exactly what he wants from you and it is down to you to deliver it.

"As players, we are improving under him. We have not made that many changes coming up through the leagues, so everyone has had to improve to cope with the demands of the Premier League."

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.

Related news

Cherries to battle for Blues youngster

 Fri, 02 Jun 2017 14:13

Cherries benefiting from stability - Stanislas

 Fri, 02 Jun 2017 09:07

Surman looking to build on strong finish

Thu, 01 Jun 2017 15:37

Daniels harbours England ambitions

 Thu, 01 Jun 2017 12:55

Francis wants competition

 Wed, 31 May 2017 15:05

Howe hoping Begovic is right fit

 Wed, 31 May 2017 09:23

Gosling wants more first-team action

Tue, 30 May 2017 13:44

Cherries to land Chelsea star

Tue, 30 May 2017 10:42

Begovic leaves Chelsea for Bournemouth

 Tue, 30 May 2017 17:41

Defoe coy on Cherries link

 Mon, 29 May 2017 16:00
© eatsleepsport.com 2010 Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy
 