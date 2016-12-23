Home > Football > England > Premiership > Bournemouth 

Cherries defender to miss out

Last Updated: Fri, 23 Dec 2016 11:26
Bournemouth

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is without loan defender Nathan Ake for the trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Boxing Day.

Terms of Premier League loan deals prevent players from playing against their parent clubs so Ake will sit it out.

Lewis Cook remains on the sidelines while Junior Stanislas and Andrew Surman both face late fitness tests on ankle and hamstring injuries respectively.

We have our usual long-term ones out," said Howe. "That means Lewis Cook is out, but Junior and Andrews Surman are getting closer.

Whether theyre ready to play well wait on.

"Andrew Surman had a hamstring injury so you have to be careful when youre bringing players back from that so well wait and see how he is."

