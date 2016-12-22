Cherries skipper in Blues warning

Bournemouth skipper Simon Francis is not expecting an easy ride from Chelsea despite them being without two of their stars.

Both Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante will be missing from the Boxing Day clash due to suspension but Francis says whoever comes in for them will be full of quality.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could turn to sparsely-used £33million summer signing Michy Batshuayi to replace Costa, while ex-Arsenal playmaker Cesc Fabregas could take over from Kante, meanwhile Nathan Ake will be missing for the Cherries as he cannot play against his parent club.



Francis told the Echo "We're certainly not thinking that because Costa and Kante are out that we've got a much better chance, because it's just not like that in the Premier League.



"If anything, we've got to be more aware because we've seen Costa and Kante play week in, week out so we know what they are about.



"When they bring in someone like Batshuayi who hasn't had too much game time, you have got to be more aware because it's the unexpected and it's the same with Fabregas."

