Cherries to battle for Blues youngster

Bournemouth are one of a number of Premier League clubs in the running for Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to reports.

The 21-year-old is a product of Chelseas academy, but his first-team chances have been restricted since making his senior debut in 2014.



The England Under-21 international has featured just 22 times for the Stamford Bridge outfit, primarily in cup competitions, and its understood he is frustrated at the lack of opportunity.



Bournemouth have emerged as candidates to take him on board, with a loan switch in the offing, although Eddie Howe could be tempted by a permanent deal if the price is right.



Loftus-Cheek has no shortage of suitors, with the likes of West Ham, Brighton, Newcastle, Stoke and Burnley also linked.

