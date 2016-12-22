Cherries tweak surface

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe believes the updates they have put into the playing surface at Dean Court will make a difference.

The Cherries have installed a hybrid surface at the club which is made up of 95% grass and 5% yarn that is stitched into the ground and it was installed prior to the win over Liverpool earlier this month.



It is apparently the same system they use in Barcelona and the Russia's Luzhiniki Stadium where the next World Cup final is expected to be held and Cherries boss Howe says the new tweaks will give the team a little extra help and he was a prime mover behind the change.



He told the Echo: "We wanted to improve the surface for the players, to make it the same firmness as the training ground they are on every day.



"Little tweaks do make a difference."

