Burnley winger back for Middlesbrough game

Last Updated: Sat, 24 Dec 2016 13:52
Burnley

Burnley welcome Johann Berg Gudmundsson back for the game against Middlesbrough, but will be without Matthew Lowton.

Gudmundsson has been out since November with a hamstring injury he sustained against Manchester City.

But the Iceland international winger featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston North End in midweek.

Lowton will serve a one-match suspension for picking up five cautions since the start of the season.

Provisional squad: Heaton, Keane, Mee, Ward, Arfield, Boyd, Marney, Hendrick, Vokes, Gray, Robinson, Barnes, Bamford, Flanagan, Kightly, Defour, Tarkowski, Gudmundsson.

