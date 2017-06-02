Defour hints at move after Clarets talks

Steven Defour needs to "make the right choice" for his career after a disappointing first season at Burnley cost him his Belgium place.

The Clarets midfielder is heading to Dubai and Croatia on holiday rather than preparing for the Red Devils' upcoming internationals against Czech Republic and Estonia, leaving him to ponder his future one year before the World Cup.



Belgium boss Roberto Martinez admitted this week that he met Defour, who "only needs a fresh challenge" and the midfielder sounds like he is ready to ask for a move this summer unless something changes.



"The visit of the coach was welcome," Defour told Het Nieuwsblad. "That means I'm still in his plans. Only I have to make the right choice for my career.



"I don't regret [coming to Burnley] because it went well in the beginning. The coach believed in me and I played well in matches. Then followed a strange period. I still do not understand why I went to the bench. But that happens often in football."



Although he hasn't spoken to manager Sean Dyche, Defour has held meetings with the club who will not stand in his way if he wants to leave - although the club will want almost all their outlay back.



"Burnley want a permanent deal, that makes sense," added Christian Pala, Defour's friend and manager.



"The price will be dependent on the league where he goes. An English club will have to pay more than a foreign club."

