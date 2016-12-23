Leeds target Clarets defender

Leeds United are reported to be lining up a January swoop for Burnley's out-of-favour defender Tendayi Darikwa.

The 25-year-old has struggled for game time at Turf Moor this season, making just one appearance in the EFL Cup, and a move away could be on the cards when the transfer window opens.



Clarets boss Sean Dyche has opted to go with Matt Lowton at right-back and could be open to the idea of letting Darikwa leave on loan for the remainder of the season.



Darikwa has just 18 months remaining on his current deal, and Dyche could even consider a permanent sale if the Championship outfit offer enough cash.



Leeds boss Garry Monk has put a new right-back high on his shopping list and reports from west Yorkshire suggest that the Burnley defender is a target, although an official approach has yet to be made.



Darikwa himself would jump at the chance of a move to Elland Road, especially if it meant regular first-team action.

