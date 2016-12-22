Toffees lead defender race

Everton are the hot favourites to land Burnley defender Michael Keane when the transfer window opens next month.

The Clarets managed to fight off interest from Leicester City and Chelsea in the summer, but their resolve looks sure to be tested once again when the window re-opens.



Reports have suggested the Foxes will come back in and offer £20million, but they will face strong competition with Chelsea, Manchester United and Everton all in the hunt.



Keane has gone from strength to strength this season, and after forcing his way into Gareth Southgate's England squad, his stock has never been higher.



Everton boss Ronald Koeman is desperate to bolster his defence following a disappointing first half of the season and Keane has emerged as his top target.



The Toffees are leading the race for his signature and are the bookies favourites to do a deal should Burnley decide to cash in.

