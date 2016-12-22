Ward hails Hendrick impact

Stephen Ward has hailed the performances of Jeff Hendrick and says the Burnley fans are starting to see the best of him.

The pressure was on the Republic of Ireland international after the Clarets spent big money to bring him in from Derby County in the summer, and it has taken him time to settle.



The step up to the Premier League was also a big one, but the midfielder is now starting to show his quality and grabbed his second goal for the club in the 3-2 win over Bournemouth.



Ward never doubted his ability but says he is now starting to show it on a regular basis.



Hes shown glimpses of it right from the off, said Ward. "His performance (against Bournemouth) was something Ive seen from him before, an all-round midfielder, box to box, and I think he gives us a real presence, which is something thats been a really big for us since hes come in.



To see him chip in with goals like that is a massive bonus as well.





