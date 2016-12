Striker Diego Costa and midfielder N'Golo Kante serve one-match suspensions when Chelsea play Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

The Premier League leaders could turn to Michy Batshuayi to replace 13-goal Costa or switch from the 3-4-3 formation which has seen them win 11 straight league games.



Club captain John Terry remains out with a gluteal strain.

