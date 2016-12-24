Blues linked to Serie A wideman

Chelsea are continuing to be linked with Genoa left-wing back Diego Laxalt after he impressed in the first half of the season.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan could become the final piece in Antonio Conte's Chelsea jigsaw after the coach switched to the currently-successful 3-4-3 system in October.



Although Marcos Alonso is in fine form for the Blues, Conte is short on cover if the Spaniard picks up an injury with only Kenedy, who was tried in that position last season, ready to slot in.



The Brazilian spent the first half of the season on loan at Watford after Conte decided he didn't need him and he may no longer have a future at the club.



Reports in Italy claim Chelsea are keen on Laxalt, who was loaned out by AC Milan to Bologna, Empoli and then Genoa before signing permanently for the Rossoblu in 2016.



"Genoa believe in him, but they are always open to selling their players for the right offer," Laxalt's agent Vincenzo D'Ippolito told Italian website Calciomercato.

