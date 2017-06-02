Home > Football > England > Premiership > Chelsea 

Buffon predicts Chelsea challenge

Last Updated: Fri, 02 Jun 2017 08:53
Chelsea

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon expects that Antonio Conte will make Chelsea a force to be reckoned with in the Champions League.

Contes first season in English football has gone very smoothly as he guided Chelsea to the Premier League title, while they also made the final of the FA Cup, which they lost 2-1 to Arsenal.

However, next term may prove more difficult with Champions League football added to the mix as they attempt to defend their league crown.

Buffon, who won three successive Serie A titles under Conte at Juventus, expects his former boss to continue strengthening his Chelsea squad as they plot an assault on the Champions League.

"He can make Chelsea strong in Europe  that is for sure," Buffon told Mediaset.

"They already have players like [Eden] Hazard who, for me, is already one of the top five players in the world, and this summer I'm sure they will bring in more quality.

"Much has been spoken about how passionate and fiery Conte can be, which is true, but the reality is he gets so much from his players because he gives so much.

"Next season, under Conte, I expect that Chelsea will be one of the big challengers in the Champions League.

Conte won the Champions League once as a player with Juventus in 1995-96, but he couldnt get the club over the line as a manager when they fell at the hands of Barcelona in the 2014-15 final in Berlin.

