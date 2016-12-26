Chelsea in for Wilshere

Chelsea are reported to be keeping tabs on Jack Wilshere's situation at Arsenal and could be lining up a shock swoop.

Wilshere is currently impressing while on loan with Bournemouth as he attempts to play his way back into the thoughts of Arsene Wenger and England boss Gareth Southgate.



The midfielder has admitted he wants to return to the Emirates Stadium at the end of his loan spell and cement his place in the Gunners side, but he will also be open to other offers should that not be the case.



Bournemouth would love to keep him, but some of Europe's big guns, including AC Milan are known to be showing an interest should he leave Arsenal.



Chelsea have now also been mentioned as a possible suitor as Antonio Conte sees him as the perfect replacement for Cesc Fabregas, who is expected to move on.



Wilshere will have just one year remaining on his Gunners deal at the end of the season, and unless he signs a new one sooner rather than later, the rumours will continue to rumble on.

