Conte backs Batshuayi to step in

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says Michy Batshuayi is ready to deputise for suspended striker Diego Costa against Bournemouth today.

Costa has scored 13 times for the Premier League leaders this season but is banned for the visit of the Cherries after accumulating five yellow cards.



Belgium striker Batshuayi was signed from Marseille in the summer for around £33million, but has had limited opportunities. He has made 10 substitute appearances in the Premier League with his only starts (three) coming in the EFL Cup.



But Conte insists the 23-year-old is capable of stepping into the considerable void created by Costa's suspension, although the Italian could also tinker with his formation to accommodate for the absence of Costa and midfielder N'Golo Kante (also suspended).



"Michy, if I decide to put him in the starting XI, is ready to play," Conte said. "It's not important to talk and put more pressure on him. He must do what he knows, what we are doing in the training sessions. Only this.



"It's important for Michy to continue to work, to continue to improve. I'm sure his moment will arrive."

