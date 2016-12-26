Home > Football > England > Premiership > Chelsea 

Conte backs Batshuayi to step in

Last Updated: Mon, 26 Dec 2016 08:57
Chelsea

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says Michy Batshuayi is ready to deputise for suspended striker Diego Costa against Bournemouth today.

Costa has scored 13 times for the Premier League leaders this season but is banned for the visit of the Cherries after accumulating five yellow cards.

Belgium striker Batshuayi was signed from Marseille in the summer for around £33million, but has had limited opportunities. He has made 10 substitute appearances in the Premier League with his only starts (three) coming in the EFL Cup.

But Conte insists the 23-year-old is capable of stepping into the considerable void created by Costa's suspension, although the Italian could also tinker with his formation to accommodate for the absence of Costa and midfielder N'Golo Kante (also suspended).

"Michy, if I decide to put him in the starting XI, is ready to play," Conte said. "It's not important to talk and put more pressure on him. He must do what he knows, what we are doing in the training sessions. Only this.

"It's important for Michy to continue to work, to continue to improve. I'm sure his moment will arrive."

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.

Related news

Conte hails Chelsea run

 Mon, 26 Dec 2016 18:06

Chelsea in for Wilshere

 Mon, 26 Dec 2016 09:12

Conte backs Batshuayi to step in

 Mon, 26 Dec 2016 08:57

Blues duo to miss out

Sat, 24 Dec 2016 09:43

Blues linked to Serie A wideman

 Sat, 24 Dec 2016 14:34

Leverkusen star watched by Chelsea spy

 Fri, 23 Dec 2016 11:00

Oscar heading to China

 Fri, 23 Dec 2016 09:39

Conte weighs up strike options

 Fri, 23 Dec 2016 01:35

Roma duo linked

 Thu, 22 Dec 2016 04:44

Mikel set to move on

 Thu, 22 Dec 2016 01:43
© eatsleepsport.com 2010 Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy
 