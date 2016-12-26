Home > Football > England > Premiership > Chelsea 

Conte hails Chelsea run

Last Updated: Mon, 26 Dec 2016 18:06
Chelsea

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has praised his side after Saturday's victory over Bournemouth made it 12 league wins in a row.

Chelsea extended their incredible winning run with an accomplished 3-0 victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge and cement their place at the top of the Premier League.

Spain international Pedro scored either side of an Eden Hazard penalty for a comfortable three points and this was all done without the suspended duo of Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante.

The Blues are looking pretty much unstoppable at the moment and it will take a huge effort from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal to catch the leaders.

However, although happy another win, Conte insists his side must maintain their high standards with the games coming thick and fast over the festive period.

"To win 12 games in a row is not easy in this league," he told BBC Sport. "It's a fantastic run but it's important to continue that now. In four days we have another tough game and we have to prepare very well. Because now, every team wants to beat you."

