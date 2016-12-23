Conte weighs up strike options

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is taking time to find a solution to replace Diego Costa, who is suspended against Bournemouth.

Costa, scorer of 13 goals as Chelsea top the Premier League table by six points, is suspended for the Boxing Day clash and Conte is considering tinkering with the 3-4-3 formation which has seen his side win a club record 11 straight Premier League games.



Michy Batshuayi could be a straight replacement or Conte could deploy two central forwards, amending his 3-4-3 formation.



"I have four days to evaluate the situation and to try to find the best solution for the team," Conte said. "For sure Diego is an important player for us, but in these days we are working to find the right solution.



"In the squad I can have different solutions for his substitution. We are working to find the right solution with the right men in the right place to try to continue this way, to try to continue to win."



N'Golo Kante will also serve a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards and the France midfielder, a Premier League champion with Leicester last season, is also difficult to replace.



"For this reason, this is a good test for us, because we play this game without two players very important for our team," Conte added. "It's important in this test to evaluate the group situation in our squad, also to give the possibility to play some player that until now is not playing a lot or to find another solution.



"What my eye sees in this game is very important."

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.