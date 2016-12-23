Leverkusen star watched by Chelsea spy

Chelsea scouted Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu on Wednesday as the club consider replacements for China-bound Oscar.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is on the lookout for an attacking midfielder after the club agreed terms with Shanghai SIPG for the transfer of the Brazilian.



Calhanoglu, 22, was rumoured to be a target back in November when reports in his native Turkey claimed Chelsea had earmarked him for the role.



And after Chelsea sent a scout to watch the Bundesliga clash between Leverkusen and Cologne this week, they have been keeping up to date on his performances.



The Blues were one of five Premier League clubs at the RheinEnergieStadion for the midweek clash, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Everton also represented.



Calhanoglu, who was signed from Hamburg for £12million in 2014, has scored four Bundesliga goals in 12 starts for Die Werkself this season.

