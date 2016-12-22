Roma duo linked

Chelsea are reported to be weighing up a double swoop on Roma with Antonio Rudiger and Radja Nainggolan said to be the targets.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with both players since the summer transfer window, when they are reported to have failed with at least one bid for each.



Blues boss Antonio Conte has maintained an interest in both players and is now ready to make another attempt as he bids to sign a new midfielder and central defender.



Conte is expected to fund the double deal by cashing in on Brazilian star Oscar, who appears to be heading to China in a bumper £60million deal.



The Italian has other targets with Monaco duo Djibril Sidibe and Tiemoue Bakayoko also on his radar as he bids to strengthen Chelsea grip on the Premier League title.









Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.