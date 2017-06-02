Home > Football > England > Premiership > Chelsea 

Schalke delaying Baba decision

Last Updated: Fri, 02 Jun 2017 12:33
Chelsea

Schalke general manager Christian Heidel says the club will wait until July before deciding whether to sign Chelsea's Baba Rahman.

The 22-year-old joined Chelsea in 2015 from Augsburg for a fee in the region of £14million, but struggled to break into the first-team picture.

Schalke offered the full-back the opportunity to get his career back on track last season with a loan spell at the Veltins-Arena.

Rahman impressed during his time in Gelsenkirchen, but missed the second half of the season with a knee injury sustained at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana.

The Bundesliga outfit were expected to make his switch permanent this summer, but Heidel insists they will now wait to see how his injury progresses.

Heidel said: "Our team doctor met with Baba in London. His knee injury is much more complex and lengthy than anticipated.

"We will wait until July and then decide with Baba and his agent whether it makes sense to open negotiations with Chelsea."

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.

Related news

Schalke delaying Baba decision

 Fri, 02 Jun 2017 12:33

Buffon predicts Chelsea challenge

 Fri, 02 Jun 2017 08:53

Chelsea tipped to make Juve star move

 Thu, 01 Jun 2017 11:28

Toon open striker talks

 Thu, 01 Jun 2017 06:15

Batshuayi hints at loan switch

 Wed, 31 May 2017 12:13

Blues starlet agrees exit deal

 Wed, 31 May 2017 07:05

Chelsea ace set for exit

Tue, 30 May 2017 11:01

Rivals in for Willian

 Tue, 30 May 2017 06:39

Hazard "happy" with Chelsea

 Mon, 29 May 2017 10:32

Inter confirm midfielder interest

 Mon, 29 May 2017 05:09
© eatsleepsport.com 2010 Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy
 