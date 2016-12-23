Allardyce appointed Palace manager

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has been named the new Crystal Palace manager on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Allardyce, who in September left England after 67 days and one match, has been named as successor to Alan Pardew, who was sacked on Thursday.



The 62-year-old arrived at Palace's Beckenham base on Friday afternoon to meet with Palace chairman Steve Parish.



Allardyce will take training on Christmas Eve and will be in the dugout when Palace play at Watford in Monday's Boxing Day fixtures



Parish said: "We are delighted to be able to make an appointment so quickly and fortunate that someone of Sam's calibre and experience was available."



The 62-year-old Allardyce arrived at the club's Beckenham base on Friday afternoon to meet with Parish following Pardew's dismissal 24 hours earlier.



Pardew's near two-year at Selhurst Park was ended following a run of one win in 11 Premier League games which has left them one point and one place above the relegation zone at Christmas.



His more expansive style of play, which brought just six Premier League wins in 2016 but also took the Eagles to the FA Cup final last season, also came under criticism following his departure.



Indeed, chairman Parish on Thursday pledged to "wind the dial back the other way" from Pardew's attack-minded approach - a move that would perfectly fit Allardyce's style.



Allardyce has never been relegated while at the helm of a Premier League club and that has clearly appealed to the Palace hierarchy as they seek to maintain the club's place in the top-flight.



The veteran manager was quick to praise the ambition of the chairman and the club's American owners, whom Pardew claimed just three weeks ago that they "perhaps don't know a lot about football".



Allardyce said: "I hope I can bring some joy, particularly over Christmas and new year, and over the long term between now and the end of the season.



"The club seems to be very ambitious, certainly the chairman and the owners seem to be taking the club forward in the right direction.



"I like the look of the squad and that's the probably the reason that I'm here, because I feel that the club can go forward from here and hopefully I can help it go forward."

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.