Allardyce favourite for England job

Sam Allardyce is the hot favourite to replace Alan Pardew at Crystal Palace as the Eagles look to change their style of play.

Palace announced Pardew's departure on Thursday afternoon, admitting they had asked the 55-year-old to "step down as manager of the club".



Pardew paid the price for a meagre six Premier League wins in 2016 - but also potentially suffered after claiming just three weeks ago that Palace's American owners "perhaps don't know a lot about football".



Palace chairman Steve Parish pledged to "wind the dial back the other way" from Pardew's attacking style - a move that would perfectly fit Allardyce's regimented approach.



Palace sit just one point and one place off the Premier League drop zone, with Parish admitting the club felt compelled to act to avoid a bitter relegation battle.



"Relegation is so costly and I feel with no blame attached we got ourselves in a rut and need a change," Parish told BBC Sport. "We all bought into the decision to play a more expansive style of football.



"We all believed in it. That hasn't worked. It's no-one's fault. But now we're going to wind the dial back the other way. We're talking to a number of people to make sure we get this right, but nothing has been agreed."



Allardyce has rocketed to the front of the queue of potential replacements, even more so given Palace's determination to tighten up their play.

