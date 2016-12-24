Allardyce looking forward to getting started

Sam Allardyce revealed his ambition to return to management was motivated by his desire to work with the Crystal Palace's squad.

Allardyce was appointed Palace boss on a two-and-a-half-year deal on Friday night, taking him back into club management less than three months after his departure from the national team.



Allardyce, who will be in the Palace hotseat for their Boxing Day clash at Watford, admitted the lure of the Premier League and the chance to work with talents such as Yohan Cabaye, Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke was behind his swift return to management.



Allardyce said: "It's the best league in the world, I don't think anybody doubts that. As difficult and as pressurised as it is, it's where I've been comfortable for many years now.



"I hope I can bring some joy, particularly over Christmas and new year, and over the long term between now and the end of the season.



"I like the look of the squad and that's the probably the reason that I'm here, because I feel that the club can go forward from here and hopefully I can help it go forward."

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.