Eagles handed Dyche hope

Last Updated: Fri, 02 Jun 2017 08:08
Burnley boss Sean Dyche is reportedly keen on the Crystal Palace job, although he is not believed to be the first choice candidate.

Eagles chairman Steve Parish confirmed on Thursday that he is looking to bring in a man who will stick with the club for the long-term after Sam Allardyce resigned last month following a five-month stint I which he kept the club in the Premier League.

And 45-year-old Dyche is believed to be one of the names at the top end of the target list following his impressive near five-year spell with the Clarets in which he has guided the club to promotion to the Premier League on two occasions and successfully kept them up this past season.

Dyche has never given any indication that he would like to leave Turf Moor, but reports on Friday are claiming he would jump at the opportunity to become the next Palace boss.

If true, the news would come as a big blow to Burnley fans and chairman Mike Garlick, who recently hailed Dyche as one of the best 'two of three' managers in the club's history and wants him to stay with the Lancashire club for another five years.

However, it's believed that Dyche is not at the very top of Palace's wanted list as they have also been linked with Garry Monk, Roy Hodgson, outgoing Fiorentina coach Paulo Sousa and former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini.

