Palace hopeful over Flamini for Watford clash

Crystal Palace hope to have midfielder Mathieu Flamini available for Monday's Boxing Day clash at Watford.

The Frenchman has trained this week after missing last week's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea with a groin injury.



A number of players have nursed knocks, while long-term injured players James Tomkins, Connor Wickham, Bakary Sako, Loic Remy, Pape Souare and Steve Mandanda remain out.



Provisional squad: Hennessey, Speroni, Ward, Dann, Delaney, Kelly, Fryers, Lee, Ledley, Phillips, Winter, Husin, McArthur, Townsend, Zaha, Cabaye, Mutch, Puncheon, Benteke, Campbell, Flamini.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.