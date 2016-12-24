Home > Football > England > Premiership > Crystal Palace 

Palace hopeful over Flamini for Watford clash

Last Updated: Sat, 24 Dec 2016 12:57
Crystal%20Palace

Crystal Palace hope to have midfielder Mathieu Flamini available for Monday's Boxing Day clash at Watford.

The Frenchman has trained this week after missing last week's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea with a groin injury.

A number of players have nursed knocks, while long-term injured players James Tomkins, Connor Wickham, Bakary Sako, Loic Remy, Pape Souare and Steve Mandanda remain out.

Provisional squad: Hennessey, Speroni, Ward, Dann, Delaney, Kelly, Fryers, Lee, Ledley, Phillips, Winter, Husin, McArthur, Townsend, Zaha, Cabaye, Mutch, Puncheon, Benteke, Campbell, Flamini.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.

Related news

Palace hopeful over Flamini for Watford clash

Sat, 24 Dec 2016 12:57

Allardyce looking forward to getting started

 Sat, 24 Dec 2016 11:52

Allardyce appointed Palace manager

 Fri, 23 Dec 2016 20:31

Palace in Allardyce talks

 Fri, 23 Dec 2016 13:56

Allardyce favourite for England job

 Fri, 23 Dec 2016 01:14

Pardew suffers Palace axe

 Thu, 22 Dec 2016 15:23

Williams hit by injury blow

 Thu, 22 Dec 2016 06:02

Reds target Palace star

 Thu, 22 Dec 2016 02:00

Sako linked with move

 Wed, 21 Dec 2016 04:18

Rivals join striker race

 Wed, 21 Dec 2016 04:16
© eatsleepsport.com 2010 Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy
 