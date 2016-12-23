Palace in Allardyce talks

Former England boss Sam Allardyce's advisers are in discussions with Crystal Palace over the club's managerial vacancy.

Palace want the former West Ham and Sunderland boss to replace Alan Pardew, reports claim.



And Palace hope the deal will be done in time for Allardyce to be in charge of the team for Monday's Boxing Day Premier League clash at Watford.



Allardyce lasted just 67 days as England manager, losing his dream job in September after a newspaper sting where he made ill-advised comments to undercover reporters.



He has taken his time to ponder his future and Palace represents an ideal opportunity. Palace, 17th in the table, sacked Pardew after just one win in 11 Premier League matches.



Pardew paid the price for a meagre six Premier League wins in 2016 - but also potentially suffered after claiming just three weeks ago that Palace's American owners "perhaps don't know a lot about football".



Palace chairman Steve Parish pledged to "wind the dial back the other way" from Pardew's attacking style - a move that would perfectly fit Allardyce's approach.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.