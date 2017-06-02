Home > Football > England > Premiership > Crystal Palace 

Palace not a "stepping stone" - Parish

Last Updated: Fri, 02 Jun 2017 13:28
Chairman Steve Parish says Crystal Palace's next manager cannot treat the club like a "stepping stone".

The Eagles have been left looking for their eighth manager in seven years this summer after Sam Allardyce resigned from his post at the end of last season, just five months after being appointed.

Palace have been linked with a number of potential candidates but Parish and the rest of the board are taking their time to assess the options.

Parish wants a new manager to come on board for the long-term with the club's best interests at heart as they attempt to build a project for the future.

"We do not really want someone who sees it as a stepping stone," Parish told American radio station SiriusXM FC.

"In the past we have had managers like Steve Coppell who have been at the club a long time and helped build the club.

"If we could get one of those relationships again that would be preferable."

