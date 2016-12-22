Pardew suffers Palace axe

Alan Pardew has been sacked as Crystal Palace boss with the Eagles sitting just one place and one point outside the relegation zone.

There had been mounting talk earlier this month that his position was under serious threat before a 3-0 victory over Southampton on December 3 looked to have bought him some time.



But a 3-3 draw at Hull was followed up with a 1-0 home defeat to leaders Chelsea and the board decided a change was needed, with Palace recording just four wins so far this season.



The highlight of Pardew's two-year spell in charge is undoubtedly taking Palace to the FA Cup final last term, but an average of just 0.71 points per game in the whole of 2016 wasn't good enough, considering the money spent in the transfer market.



In a statement, chairman Steve Parish said: "I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as manager and previously as a player. Following a fantastic second half of 2014/15, the 2015/16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA Cup as well as securing our Premier League place for a record-breaking fourth time."



Parish added: "During his tenure Alans hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the club and we wish him the very best for the future.



"With games now coming thick and fast over the holiday period the club are hoping to put someone in place as quickly as possible but have nothing to say about a replacement at this time."



Former Palace defender Chris Coleman is among the names high on the list of potential candidates in the early betting, with ex-England chiefs Sam Allardyce and Roy Hodgson also towards the top of the market.

