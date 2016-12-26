Home > Football > England > Premiership > Crystal Palace 

Pochettino keen on Zaha

Last Updated: Mon, 26 Dec 2016 08:19
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed his interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha ahead of the January window.

It is understood Tottenham are still monitoring Zaha after making an opening offer worth £15m in August, but they are waiting to see how he figures in the plans of new Palace manager Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce will no doubt be keen to keep hold of the player, who is also wanted by Liverpool, but Pochettino admits he is a big fan of the 24-year-old.

"I like good players and maybe he is a good player," Pochettino said. "But I don't like to start focusing on some names. Then you start a rumour."

Pochettino has also admitted that any move for Zaha or any other player is likely to come very late in the transfer window.

"Maybe on the last day, maybe. It's like before," Pochettino added. "It's too difficult to improve your squad in January, for all the club. I don't expect too much movement.

"I am happy with the squad. At the same time I recognise it is always very difficult to improve the squad in January."

