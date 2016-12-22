Home > Football > England > Premiership > Crystal Palace 

Williams hit by injury blow

Last Updated: Thu, 22 Dec 2016 06:02
Swansea's bid to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams have been hit by the news he is facing three months out injured.

The Swans have been heavily linked with a move for the Wales international and it was suggested a swap deal could be on the cards that would see Neil Taylor head to Selhurst Park.

Palace could still pursue a deal for left-back Taylor when the transfer window opens but Williams will not be involved as part of any deal after damaging his shoulder.

Williams is currently on loan at Ipswich and picked up the injury after landing heavily on his arm in their win at Wigan Athletic.

The 23-year-old has undergone surgery and it is unlikely he will be back in action before March.

"We are looking at around 12 weeks before he is back playing again, without any setbacks," Ipswich physio Matt Byard said. "There was significant cartilage damage and a small fracture and the shoulder joint was completely unstable."

