Azmoun link returns amid back-up keeper talk

Everton have again been linked to Sardar Azmoun while reports in Croatia claim Gent goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic is also on their radar.

Russian newspaper Sport-Express claim Everton, Bayer Leverkusen and Lazio are all interested in the 22-year-old Iran international striker, who scored four goals in the Champions League this season.



However, he is also wanted at Rubin Kazan - the club where his former manager and mentor Kurban Berdyev is being tipped to turn up at next season.



Meanwhile, Croatian media reports claim Everton are lining up Kalinic, 27, as a low cost alternative to Jordan Pickford - who was the subject of a failed bid this week.



A figure of £16.5million was reported as the figure in the bid Everton were preparing, but that would be double the amount they tried to pay for Pickford, who has many more years at the top ahead of him.



Gent are said to be 'aware' that Kalinic is on Everton's radar as one of the back-up plans for Pickford, but are adamant they do not want to sell.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.