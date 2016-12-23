Duo to miss out for Everton

Everton look set to be without James McCarthy and Maarten Stekelenburg for the clash with champions Leicester on Boxing Day.

Midfielder McCarthy was forced off at half-time in the defeat to Liverpool on Monday night with a hamstring problem, while Stekelenburg had to be replaced after getting injured in a collision with team-mate Leighton Baines in the second half.



Both will be assessed over the coming days but the Boxing Day trip to Leicester looks set to come too soon and there is a worry they could miss the whole of the busy festive period.



Captain Phil Jagielka is available again after missing the Liverpool clash through suspension and he is pushing Ramires Funes Mori for a starting spot at the back.



Gareth Barry could be recalled to the starting line up after coming off the bench on Monday but Yannick Bolasie and Mo Besic remain out injured.

