Everton eye Clarets ace

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is expected to move for Burnley defender Michael Keane when the transfer window opens next month.

Koeman said on Wednesday that he expects to be busy in the transfer market where he will be given both time and money to build his own squad at the club and Keane is one of many targets.



The Clarets managed to fight off interest from Leicester City and Chelsea in the summer, but their resolve looks sure to be tested once again when the window re-opens.



Reports have suggested the Foxes will come back in and offer £20million, but they will face strong competition with Chelsea, Manchester United and now Everton all in the hunt.



Keane has gone from strength to strength this season, and after forcing his way into Gareth Southgate's England squad, his stock has never been higher.

