Koeman on Lukaku's future

Everton manager Ronald Koeman admits even if Romelu Lukaku signs a new contract it will not commit his future to the club.

The Belgium striker's agent Mino Raiola on Thursday said the deal was "99.9 per cent done" and while Koeman claimed he did not know how far advanced the negotiations were, he felt it was a significant development.



"I know they are in talks together about a new contract but if it is 90 per cent or 99 per cent I need to believe his agent," he said.



"It is a big deal. The club need to keep their best players and do everything to keep them in the club because that is the future."



Lukaku's agent has made it clear that even if he were to sign a new deal at Goodison Park, it would not necessarily mean he would see it out - or even come close - something Koeman is aware of.



"Of course you don't know in football what can happen in one year but at least there is an understanding that the boy likes to stay and he is a big part of Everton's future," he said.



"Even when they sign new contracts, they don't say they will stay until the end of the contract. It is football and business.



"But first of all I think if a new deal is done, that is good news."

