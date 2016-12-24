Russian return on offer to Niasse

CSKA Moscow are reportedly keen to rescue Everton forward Oumar Niasse from his Premier League nightmare.

The £13.5million flop moved from Lokomotiv Moscow to Goodison Park back in January but has played just 142 minutes of league football in almost a year.



The 26-year-old has been forced to turn out for Everton's Under-23 side with no first-team return looking likely.



And now, according to TASS news agency, CSKA want to hand him the chance to resurrect his career when the transfer window opens.



The Russian champions are struggling for goals after selling Ahmed Musa to Leicester in the summer and want to bring in Niasse either on loan or permanently.



Despite having not scored a goal since arriving at Everton, interest is growing in Niasse with Trabzonspor also reported to be keen on a deal for the Senegal international.

