Toffees to reignite striker interest

Everton are reportedly set to make a fresh bid to sign striker Lucas Perez - 12 months after losing out to Arsenal for his signature.

The 28-year-old Spanish forward opted for a £17million move to the Emirates Stadium from Deportivo La Coruna last summer, despite Toffees boss Ronald Koeman also being keen to take him to the Premier League.



However, the move has turned sour for Perez as he has made just 11 appearances and two starts for Arsene Wenger's men this past season.



Perez scored just one Premier League goal for the Gunners - seven in all competitions - but it has not stopped speculation that Koeman will make a renewed bid to sign him as the player eyes a switch for regular first-team football.



And with Romelu Lukaku seemingly certain to depart Goodison Park for pastures new in this transfer window, there is a good chance of a deal materialising in the coming weeks.

