Mason set for Hull return against Manchester City

Last Updated: Sat, 24 Dec 2016 13:18
Hull midfielder Ryan Mason is expected to shake off a knock in time for the Boxing Day visit of Manchester City.

The Tigers' record signing will be back in contention after missing last week's defeat at West Ham, but striker Abel Hernandez is still another fortnight away from a return to action after being sidelined since early November due to a groin injury.

Hull boss Mike Phelan has no new injury or suspension concerns, while Allan McGregor, Alex Bruce, Moses Odubajo, Will Keane and Greg Luer all remain sidelined.

Provisional squad: Marshall, Jakupovic, Elmohamady, Maguire, Dawson, Davies, Robertson, Huddlestone, Livermore, Henriksen, Mason, Clucas, Snodgrass, Mbokani, Diomande, Meyler, Maloney, Weir, Bowen.

