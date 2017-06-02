Reds set to move for Hull defender

Liverpool are reportedly set to test Hull's resolve this summer with young defender Josh Tymon emerging as a target.

The 18-year-old is a product of Hulls youth academy and made his Premier League debut against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in November 2016.



Tymon went on to feature 12 times for the Tigers as they were relegated from the top-flight last season, while he got his first goal in the FA Cup victory over Swansea in January.



Reports had linked Liverpool with a move for Hull full-back Andrew Robertson, however, it appears they are now turning their attention to Tymon after keeping tabs on his progress.



Liverpool have made no secrets of their desire to strengthen defensively and boss Jurgen Klopp has a history of developing young talent, making England Under-18 international Tymon an attractive prospect.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.