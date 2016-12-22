Rivals join defender race

Hull face a battle to land Arsenal full-back Carl Jenkinson in January as West Ham are keen to take him back on loan.

The 24-year-old has struggled for first team action with the Gunners, making just five appearances for Arsene Wenger's men, leading to speculation he could be on his way in the new year.



Wenger suggested at the start of December that Jenkinson was suffering a crisis of confidence and a loan move, or even a permanent switch, could be the way forward.



Tiger boss Mike Phelan is keen to bolster his ranks in January as they bid to beat the drop and Jenkinson has been linked with a move.



However, the Hammers have had the former Charlton youngster on loan twice before, and may feel they are in the box seat to do a deal once again.



Swansea have been linked, while Championship side Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest ahead of the window opening next month.

