Tigers bid to keep Snodgrass

Hull are ready to activate a one-year option in Robert Snodgrass' contract to prevent him leaving on a free transfer.

Snodgrass is due to fall out of contract at the end of the season and the Scotland international has so far refused to sign a new one, leading to suggestions a January exit is on the cards.



That could still happen with Celtic, Newcastle, West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United all said to be keen, but Hull are hoping to keep him for the rest of the season as they battle to beat the drop.



Hull are not optimistic of keeping the influential midfield beyond then, but at least by triggering the one-year option they would be able recoup some of the £6million they paid Norwich for him.



Mike Phelan's resolve is sure to be tested in the January window and the Tigers boss could decide to get the cash now and spend it on strengthening his own squad.



Newcastle are ready to pay £5million and that could be tempting for the Tigers hierarchy.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.