Home > Football > England > Premiership > Hull City 

Tigers eyeing defender

Last Updated: Fri, 02 Jun 2017 13:47
Hull%20City

Hull are lining up a move for Sporting Lisbon full-back Marvin Zeegelaar this summer, reports claim.

The 26-year-old joined the Portuguese side in January 2016 from Rio Ave after penning a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Zeegelaar has been restricted to 31 appearances since his switch with the likes of Jefferson and Chico Geraldes also competing for the left-back berth.

Its understood Sporting are willing to listen to offers and Hull are hoping to swoop if they are required to replace one of their outgoing players.

Andrew Robertson and Josh Tymon have both been linked with exits from the KCOM Stadium and Zeegelaars experience appeals to the Championship club.

The Amsterdam-born man enjoyed a brief loan spell in England with Blackpool when they were in the second-tier in 2013, while he has also travelled Europe with Ajax, Excelsior, Espanyol and Elazigspor.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.

Related news

Tigers eyeing defender

 Fri, 02 Jun 2017 13:47

Reds set to move for Hull defender

 Fri, 02 Jun 2017 11:35

McGregor out of Auld Enemy clash

 Thu, 01 Jun 2017 13:03

Turkish club fancy relegated Tigers ace

 Thu, 01 Jun 2017 12:36

Tigers outline manager timeline

 Wed, 31 May 2017 16:35

Hornets eye Jakupovic

 Wed, 31 May 2017 10:39

Grayson linked with Hull move

 Tue, 30 May 2017 18:23

Lambert on Hull radar

Tue, 30 May 2017 14:33

Toon eye Grosicki swoop

 Mon, 29 May 2017 18:21

Adkins linked with Hull role

 Mon, 29 May 2017 12:17
© eatsleepsport.com 2010 Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy
 