Tigers eyeing defender

Hull are lining up a move for Sporting Lisbon full-back Marvin Zeegelaar this summer, reports claim.

The 26-year-old joined the Portuguese side in January 2016 from Rio Ave after penning a three-and-a-half-year deal.



Zeegelaar has been restricted to 31 appearances since his switch with the likes of Jefferson and Chico Geraldes also competing for the left-back berth.



Its understood Sporting are willing to listen to offers and Hull are hoping to swoop if they are required to replace one of their outgoing players.



Andrew Robertson and Josh Tymon have both been linked with exits from the KCOM Stadium and Zeegelaars experience appeals to the Championship club.



The Amsterdam-born man enjoyed a brief loan spell in England with Blackpool when they were in the second-tier in 2013, while he has also travelled Europe with Ajax, Excelsior, Espanyol and Elazigspor.

